Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000

The British brand Aston Martin and Egg have created a luxury stroller inspired by car design. The new product, with premium details and an iconic quilted pattern, will be available in late 2025 in three colors for $3000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release.

Details

Aston Martin and Egg have joined forces to create a premium, top-of-the-line baby stroller. It replicates subtle parallels with car design. In particular, the iconic quilted pattern that echoes the interior of the DBX707.

The stroller will be available in three colors: green with lime inserts, like in racing cars, and two vintage gray options. The first products will appear from the fourth quarter of 2025 at a price of $3000.

Our retailers and parents often referred to Egg as the Aston Martin of the stroller world, so from all sides, this partnership looks like a natural evolution. Both Aston Martin and Egg are driven by design, precision, and a deep respect for craftsmanship - this collaboration is a perfect meeting of minds. - said Egg brand founder Andy Crane.

