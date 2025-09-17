Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
04:51 PM • 1930 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 7370 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 15808 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 29981 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 37631 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37698 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 100808 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118256 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53641 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62777 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.9m/s
93%
749mm
Popular news
No European army is ready for a modern war with Russia - NSDC CCDSeptember 17, 07:40 AM • 5930 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 49842 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - DemchenkoSeptember 17, 10:56 AM • 14730 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 17, 11:08 AM • 19922 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 15745 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 15923 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 50026 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 100809 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118258 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 65909 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 128 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 38982 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 44251 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 73478 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 70777 views
Actual
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The British brands Aston Martin and Egg have developed a premium baby stroller inspired by car design, featuring an iconic quilted pattern. The new product will be available in late 2025 in three colors at a price of $3000.

Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000

The British brand Aston Martin and Egg have created a luxury stroller inspired by car design. The new product, with premium details and an iconic quilted pattern, will be available in late 2025 in three colors for $3000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's press release.

Details

Aston Martin and Egg have joined forces to create a premium, top-of-the-line baby stroller. It replicates subtle parallels with car design. In particular, the iconic quilted pattern that echoes the interior of the DBX707.

The stroller will be available in three colors: green with lime inserts, like in racing cars, and two vintage gray options. The first products will appear from the fourth quarter of 2025 at a price of $3000.

Our retailers and parents often referred to Egg as the Aston Martin of the stroller world, so from all sides, this partnership looks like a natural evolution. Both Aston Martin and Egg are driven by design, precision, and a deep respect for craftsmanship - this collaboration is a perfect meeting of minds.

- said Egg brand founder Andy Crane.

Porsche and Aston Martin raise prices in the US amid further extension of Trump tariffs31.07.25, 12:57 • 3334 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN LiteAuto