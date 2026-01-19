Assistance of UAH 7,000 per child under one year old: PFU announced when payments will begin

Payments of 7,000 hryvnias in family support until the child turns one year old are planned for next month. These funds can be spent on items, education, or other services for the child. Yevhen Kapinus, Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, stated this at the Ukraine Media Center, writes UNN.

There are some technical nuances regarding the use of special accounts, which are necessary for these payments. We hope that by the end of next month, this issue will be resolved, and we will be able to transfer funds. - he said.

The PFU reminded that childcare assistance for children under 1 year old is 7,000 UAH monthly. It can be received by both parents of children born in 2026 and mothers who gave birth in 2025, if the child has not yet turned one year old as of January 1, 2026. The application is submitted to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

