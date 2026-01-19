$43.180.08
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 1322 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 5272 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
02:59 PM • 9286 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
02:58 PM • 11602 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 12528 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 28713 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 29553 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 17674 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM • 23151 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 31516 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Assistance of UAH 7,000 per child under one year old: PFU announced when payments will begin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Payments of UAH 7,000 per child under one year old are planned to start next month. The funds can be spent on items, education, or other services for the child.

Assistance of UAH 7,000 per child under one year old: PFU announced when payments will begin

Payments of 7,000 hryvnias in family support until the child turns one year old are planned for next month. These funds can be spent on items, education, or other services for the child. Yevhen Kapinus, Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, stated this at the Ukraine Media Center, writes UNN.

There are some technical nuances regarding the use of special accounts, which are necessary for these payments. We hope that by the end of next month, this issue will be resolved, and we will be able to transfer funds.

- he said.

The PFU reminded that childcare assistance for children under 1 year old is 7,000 UAH monthly. It can be received by both parents of children born in 2026 and mothers who gave birth in 2025, if the child has not yet turned one year old as of January 1, 2026. The application is submitted to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithm29.12.25, 06:18 • 12274 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Pension Fund of Ukraine