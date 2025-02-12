Assistance after the missile attack on Kyiv: compensation for damaged housing is available

The KCSA explained what residents of the Obolon district, whose real estate was damaged as a result of the morning shelling, should do. There is an opportunity to apply for one-time financial assistance from the city, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

Residents of the Obolon district whose real estate was damaged in the morning shelling of the capital are eligible to apply for one-time financial assistance from the city, according to KCSA and the state administration of the Obolon district of the capital.

It is important to know about the list of documents:

It is necessary to obtain an act with recorded damages and contact the Department of Social and Veteran Policy: 18-A Ozerna St.

Also copies of the passport and individual tax number;

IBAN account details;

A copy of the act of fixing the damaged property approved by the police, the State Emergency Service or the service company;

Copies of title documents for real estate.

Every resident whose home has been damaged must report the damage through the Diia app.

The procedure for obtaining compensation for damaged real estate from the state is available at kyivcity.gov.ua.

Recall

As a result of a ballistic attack on Kyiv , shrapnel was recorded hitting several districts of the capital. One person was killed in the Podil district, and buildings and industrial areas were damaged.

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles on the night of February 12. A fire broke out in Obukhiv district, and 9 houses and a car were damaged in Boryspil district.

