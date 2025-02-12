Assistance after the missile attack on Kyiv: compensation for damaged housing is available

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67082 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90822 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87168 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120594 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155536 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100333 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71261 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100757 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65996 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110443 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155542 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146009 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178267 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100757 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134998 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136905 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165056 views
Assistance after the missile attack on Kyiv: compensation for damaged housing is available

Assistance after the missile attack on Kyiv: compensation for damaged housing is available

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38692 views

Residents of the Obolon district of Kyiv whose property was damaged by a missile attack can receive one-time assistance from the city. To do this, you need to submit a package of documents and register the damage in Diia.

The KCSA explained what residents of the Obolon district, whose real estate was damaged as a result of the morning shelling, should do. There is an opportunity to apply for one-time financial assistance from the city, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

 Residents of the Obolon district whose real estate was damaged in the morning shelling of the capital are eligible to apply for one-time financial assistance from the city, according to KCSA and the state administration of the Obolon district of the capital.

Fires extinguished in Kyiv after Russian missile strike: rescuers show new footage of the aftermath12.02.25, 10:32 • 40803 views

It is important to know about the list of documents:

It is necessary to obtain an act with recorded damages and contact the Department of Social and Veteran Policy: 18-A Ozerna St.

Also copies of the passport and individual tax number;

IBAN account details;

A copy of the act of fixing the damaged property approved by the police, the State Emergency Service or the service company;

Copies of title documents for real estate.

Every resident whose home has been damaged must report the damage through the Diia app.

The procedure for obtaining compensation for damaged real estate from the state is available at kyivcity.gov.ua.

Recall

As a result of a ballistic attack on Kyiv , shrapnel was recorded hitting several districts of the capital. One person was killed in the Podil district, and buildings and industrial areas were damaged.

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles on the night of February 12. A fire broke out in Obukhiv district, and 9 houses and a car were damaged in Boryspil district.

Gas supply to a kindergarten and other institutions in Obolon district of Kyiv has been suspended after Russian attack - KCSA12.02.25, 14:49 • 34084 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

