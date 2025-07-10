As of today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists are working in Ukraine - Olena Zelenska

Today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists work in Ukraine, who have already helped 600,000 people. Also, our state has launched an international medical partnership, said First Lady Olena Zelenska during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, UNN reports.

Details

Saving a life is not enough. We need to help people live a full life again. Today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists work in Ukraine. This is seven times more than in 2022. In the last two years alone, they have helped 600,000 Ukrainians. - the First Lady reported.

Zelenska also said that Ukraine has launched an international medical partnership and called on partners to join this project.

We learn from colleagues from the best European clinics. We are very grateful to these clinics and your countries. But our experience has grown so much that we can already share it. For this purpose, Ukraine has launched a medical partnership. This is direct international cooperation between medical institutions, and I invite you to join. - Olena Zelenska stated.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear plan for the state's recovery, emphasizing a "Marshall Plan" style approach. He noted that Ukraine's recovery would modernize European infrastructure and industry.