As of today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists are working in Ukraine - Olena Zelenska

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 1995 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 8822 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19151 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48144 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25247 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51863 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146162 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78713 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83465 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109664 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
5.8m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 9298 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 24172 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 12780 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 3728 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 8351 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 48144 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 61232 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 67191 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 73657 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 146162 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 137975 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 267576 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 447137 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 276197 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 384845 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

As of today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists are working in Ukraine - Olena Zelenska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

11,000 rehabilitation specialists are working in Ukraine, who have helped 600,000 people. The country has also launched an international medical partnership.

As of today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists are working in Ukraine - Olena Zelenska

Today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists work in Ukraine, who have already helped 600,000 people. Also, our state has launched an international medical partnership, said First Lady Olena Zelenska during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, UNN reports.

Details

Saving a life is not enough. We need to help people live a full life again. Today, 11,000 rehabilitation specialists work in Ukraine. This is seven times more than in 2022. In the last two years alone, they have helped 600,000 Ukrainians.

- the First Lady reported.

Zelenska also said that Ukraine has launched an international medical partnership and called on partners to join this project.

We learn from colleagues from the best European clinics. We are very grateful to these clinics and your countries. But our experience has grown so much that we can already share it. For this purpose, Ukraine has launched a medical partnership. This is direct international cooperation between medical institutions, and I invite you to join.

- Olena Zelenska stated.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear plan for the state's recovery, emphasizing a "Marshall Plan" style approach. He noted that Ukraine's recovery would modernize European infrastructure and industry.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyHealth
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9