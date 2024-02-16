As of 1 p.m. there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, troops withdrew from their position on the southern outskirts of the city with minor losses - Tarnavsky

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 18418 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108784 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161927 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260995 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175939 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232341 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 61951 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 70330 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 69550 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 49167 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 61056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217935 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243468 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229891 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108784 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 84868 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 89824 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115173 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115964 views
As of 1 p.m. there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, troops withdrew from their position on the southern outskirts of the city with minor losses - Tarnavsky

As of 1 p.m. there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, troops withdrew from their position on the southern outskirts of the city with minor losses - Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21528 views

Ukrainian troops withdrew from their position on the southern outskirts of the city with minor losses, said Commander Tarnavsky

As of 13:00, there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, Ukrainian units withdrew from their positions on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka with minor losses, troops are also maneuvering to new positions in other threatened areas as needed, reported on Friday the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN wrote.

As of 13:00, there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka. In a difficult situation on the battlefield, when only ruins and a pile of broken bricks remain of the fortifications, our priority is to save the lives of our soldiers. Thus, Ukrainian units withdrew from their positions on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka with minor losses. In other threatened areas, if necessary, troops are also maneuvering to new prepared positions to continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and hold the city

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

Commander Tarnavsky announces decision to withdraw from Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka: units are being equipped in new positions16.02.24, 14:47 • 18843 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka

