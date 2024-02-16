As of 1 p.m. there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, troops withdrew from their position on the southern outskirts of the city with minor losses - Tarnavsky

As of 13:00, there are no blocked Ukrainian units in Avdiivka, Ukrainian units withdrew from their positions on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka with minor losses, troops are also maneuvering to new positions in other threatened areas as needed, reported on Friday the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN wrote.

Commander Tarnavsky announces decision to withdraw from Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka: units are being equipped in new positions