Exclusive
11:39 AM • 8154 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 71618 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 54754 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97628 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106794 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 97753 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81463 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35139 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24778 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55222 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97593 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106764 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Artist of cult cartoons "Treasure Island" and "Doctor Aybolit" dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Ukrainian animation artist Radna Sakhaluev passed away at the age of 90. He is known for his work on cartoons such as "How Cossacks Played Hockey", "Treasure Island", and others.

Radna Sakhaluyev, a Ukrainian animation artist known for the cult animated films "How Cossacks Played Hockey," "Treasure Island," "Doctor Aybolit," and "The Adventures of Captain Vrungel," has died at the age of 91. The death of the artist was announced by film critic and film scholar Serhiy Trymbach, UNN reports.

And so today, RADNA finally decided to draw a line under such a truly long and meaningful life. Imagine, he entered VGIK exactly 70 years ago, in 1955. To the animation art course... that's when the tyrant died and a new, freer and more expansive life began...

- he wrote on August 31 on his Facebook page.

Trymbach also shared that just three and a half months ago, on May 15, he, along with a group of filmmakers, congratulated Radna on his 90th birthday.

Suddenly, we found ourselves with him on the sidelines of a cheerful group, and he said to me with sadness: "You know, I'm living too long. It's not worth living this long..." And how long do you think is enough? Well, 85 at most. Well, maybe 87, like Dodik (Radna's friend, director David Cherkassky - ed). No more...

- recalls the film critic.

Additionally

Radna Sakhaluyev was born in Ulan-Ude (Buryatia) into a family of civil servants. In 1955, he became a student at the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography, choosing the specialty of animated film artist. After graduation, he was sent to work in Kyiv, where he settled, finding friends and starting a family in Ukraine.

Since 1961, Sakhaluyev worked as an artist in the Animation Creative Association of "Kyivnaukfilm," and was also a member of the National Unions of Artists and Cinematographers of Ukraine.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he became one of the leading illustrators for the satirical magazine "Perets," and also collaborated with the children's publication "Piznayko." His works adorned books from many Ukrainian and foreign publishing houses, including "Veselka," "Molod," "Ranok," "Rozumna Dytyna," "Svenas," "Teleradiokuryer," "Folio," "Samovar," and "EKSMO."

Over decades of creative activity, Sakhaluyev left a bright mark on Ukrainian animation and cinematography, working on dozens of films. The most famous among them are "How Cossacks Played Hockey," "Treasure Island," "Doctor Aybolit," and "The Adventures of Captain Vrungel."

Alona Utkina

