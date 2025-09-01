Artist of cult cartoons "Treasure Island" and "Doctor Aybolit" dies

Radna Sakhaluyev, a Ukrainian animation artist known for the cult animated films "How Cossacks Played Hockey," "Treasure Island," "Doctor Aybolit," and "The Adventures of Captain Vrungel," has died at the age of 91. The death of the artist was announced by film critic and film scholar Serhiy Trymbach, UNN reports.

And so today, RADNA finally decided to draw a line under such a truly long and meaningful life. Imagine, he entered VGIK exactly 70 years ago, in 1955. To the animation art course... that's when the tyrant died and a new, freer and more expansive life began... - he wrote on August 31 on his Facebook page.

Trymbach also shared that just three and a half months ago, on May 15, he, along with a group of filmmakers, congratulated Radna on his 90th birthday.

Suddenly, we found ourselves with him on the sidelines of a cheerful group, and he said to me with sadness: "You know, I'm living too long. It's not worth living this long..." And how long do you think is enough? Well, 85 at most. Well, maybe 87, like Dodik (Radna's friend, director David Cherkassky - ed). No more... - recalls the film critic.

Radna Sakhaluyev was born in Ulan-Ude (Buryatia) into a family of civil servants. In 1955, he became a student at the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography, choosing the specialty of animated film artist. After graduation, he was sent to work in Kyiv, where he settled, finding friends and starting a family in Ukraine.

Since 1961, Sakhaluyev worked as an artist in the Animation Creative Association of "Kyivnaukfilm," and was also a member of the National Unions of Artists and Cinematographers of Ukraine.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he became one of the leading illustrators for the satirical magazine "Perets," and also collaborated with the children's publication "Piznayko." His works adorned books from many Ukrainian and foreign publishing houses, including "Veselka," "Molod," "Ranok," "Rozumna Dytyna," "Svenas," "Teleradiokuryer," "Folio," "Samovar," and "EKSMO."

Over decades of creative activity, Sakhaluyev left a bright mark on Ukrainian animation and cinematography, working on dozens of films. The most famous among them are "How Cossacks Played Hockey," "Treasure Island," "Doctor Aybolit," and "The Adventures of Captain Vrungel."

