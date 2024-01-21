"Arrivals" in Donetsk: locals doubt that the city was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs

Residents of Donetsk doubt that their city was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. People suspect that it was a "self-shooting". This is written UNN with reference data advisor to the city head of Mariupol - Petro Andryushchenko.

It is noted that the residents themselves doubt that the attack on the market was carried out by the AFU forces. They say that it was a "self-shooting" (an attack by the Russians on the city occupied by them - ed.). A screenshot of the dialog from the local Donetsk Telegram channel was published by the adviser to the city head of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

According to the propaganda media, the death toll has risen to 25. At least two dozen people were injured. Two children are among the injured.

Earlier UNN wrote citing RosSMI that Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. According to the head of the so-called "Dnr" Pushilin, the drones targeted busy neighborhoods, including a market in the Tekstilshchik district and Lenkoranskaya Street.