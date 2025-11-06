Army+ launches course on fiber optic drones

A new training course, "Fiber Optic Drones. Fundamentals of Use," has been launched in the "Army+" application. It is dedicated to the specifics of using fiber optic FPV drones in combat conditions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this type of drone has a number of advantages, including resistance to electronic warfare systems, but requires pilots to have special skills, precise route planning, and knowledge of operational features.

Course lecturer: Vitaliy "Soloma," engineer of the SIGNUM unmanned systems battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh.

The department reported that the course consists of 7 thematic lessons, leading from basic concepts to practical skills, namely:

advantages and limitations of fiber optic drones, including insensitivity to electronic warfare;

preparation of fiber optics and equipment: connector types, storage and transportation of the reel;

pre-flight checklist and stages of mission preparation;

typical malfunctions (no video, control problems, fiber breakage) and ways to eliminate them;

"on-leash" flight techniques;

planning and tactics of target engagement;

mission completion: post-flight checks and necessary reporting procedures.

Intermediate tests are provided after individual blocks, and a final exam at the end. Upon successful completion, participants receive an electronic certificate confirming their acquired knowledge. - the post says.

There are now 17 training courses available in Army+. More than 150,000 military personnel are undergoing training in the application: from technical topics on the basics of UAVs or communication on the battlefield to psychological training and financial literacy.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published details of the updated 51-day basic general military training course, which has been in effect since July 2025. The program includes 42 days of classes, 7 days off, and 2 days for administrative procedures, with an emphasis on fire training and protection against UAVs.

The Ministry of Defense is developing new contracts for servicemen, which will be for a period of 1 to 5 years - Zelenskyy