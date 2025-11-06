Army+ launches course on fiber optic drones

ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 12130 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 20370 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 19676 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 23565 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 23208 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 32867 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 36075 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22913 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22893 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 35667 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefireNovember 5, 06:41 PM • 2998 views
Russia created a network for hybrid warfare against the EU: reportNovember 5, 06:46 PM • 3236 views
In Kyiv region, a young man shot a pistol and beat a passerby: he was detained by the policeNovember 5, 07:36 PM • 2700 views
Award for Trump? FIFA announced the creation of the Peace PrizeNovember 5, 08:03 PM • 2448 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"01:33 AM • 8442 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 32869 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 36076 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 38546 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 48037 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 35667 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Oleh Syniehubov
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 15295 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 17120 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 34424 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 38970 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 52271 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Army+ launches course on fiber optic drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

A new training course, "Fiber Optic Drones. Fundamentals of Use," has been launched in the "Army+" application, dedicated to the specifics of using fiber optic FPV drones in combat conditions. The course consists of 7 lessons covering advantages, preparation, flight techniques, and troubleshooting, and its lecturer is Vitaliy "Soloma," an engineer from the SIGNUM battalion.

Army+ launches course on fiber optic drones

A new training course, "Fiber Optic Drones. Fundamentals of Use," has been launched in the "Army+" application. It is dedicated to the specifics of using fiber optic FPV drones in combat conditions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this type of drone has a number of advantages, including resistance to electronic warfare systems, but requires pilots to have special skills, precise route planning, and knowledge of operational features.

Course lecturer: Vitaliy "Soloma," engineer of the SIGNUM unmanned systems battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh.

The department reported that the course consists of 7 thematic lessons, leading from basic concepts to practical skills, namely:

  • advantages and limitations of fiber optic drones, including insensitivity to electronic warfare;
    • preparation of fiber optics and equipment: connector types, storage and transportation of the reel;
      • pre-flight checklist and stages of mission preparation;
        • typical malfunctions (no video, control problems, fiber breakage) and ways to eliminate them;
          • "on-leash" flight techniques;
            • planning and tactics of target engagement;
              • mission completion: post-flight checks and necessary reporting procedures.

                Intermediate tests are provided after individual blocks, and a final exam at the end. Upon successful completion, participants receive an electronic certificate confirming their acquired knowledge.

                - the post says.

                There are now 17 training courses available in Army+. More than 150,000 military personnel are undergoing training in the application: from technical topics on the basics of UAVs or communication on the battlefield to psychological training and financial literacy.

                Recall

                The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published details of the updated 51-day basic general military training course, which has been in effect since July 2025. The program includes 42 days of classes, 7 days off, and 2 days for administrative procedures, with an emphasis on fire training and protection against UAVs.

                The Ministry of Defense is developing new contracts for servicemen, which will be for a period of 1 to 5 years - Zelenskyy03.11.25, 20:46 • 2845 views

                Vita Zelenetska

                War in UkraineTechnologies
                Technology
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Ukraine