The Ministry of Defense is developing new contracts for servicemen, which will be for a period of 1 to 5 years - Zelenskyy

The Ministry of Defense has begun preparing new types of contracts for servicemen, which will be for a period of 1 to 5 years. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

The contracts consider one, two, four, five years. This is a different format for these contracts, which will be introduced. We have written down the desired funding. We have dealt with the desired funding that the military sees. Today we have figures that everyone considers fair for the contract. I will not say them, because first we need to have financial provision for such payments - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

As reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Ministry of Defense, on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has begun preparing new types of contracts for servicemen and relevant changes to legislation.

"The main innovation is guaranteed clear terms of service. Contracts will be from 1 to 5 years. For contracts of 2-5 years, an annual deferment from mobilization is provided upon completion of the contract. After the adoption of legislative changes, all defenders will be able to sign contracts. Both those who are already part of the army and those who will join it in the future," Shmyhal said.

He noted that it is planned that the contracts will also include an increase in monthly payments, bonuses for signing, and an expansion of the social package.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that military personnel who sign such contracts will be able to choose their military unit and position themselves, but this can be done within a defined list of scarce positions.

Recall

The "Contract 18-24" program has now been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Anyone aged 18-24 can choose any brigade to conclude a one-year contract.