"Arms baron" or instructor? The wife of the person involved in the ammunition trafficking case publicly justifies the actions of Yanukovych's former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
08:28 AM • 13577 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 49202 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 53752 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 225810 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 162365 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 132012 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 133148 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 112938 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 507984 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173699 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 51679 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 64288 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 74232 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 44246 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 20104 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 225792 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 179741 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 190337 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 372606 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 507976 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 65171 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 75959 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 191483 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 252225 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 264844 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

"Arms baron" or instructor? The wife of the person involved in the ammunition trafficking case publicly justifies the actions of Yanukovych's former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine, Volodymyr Reznikov, who is involved in a case concerning illegal ammunition trafficking, has mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Arms baron" or instructor? The wife of the person involved in the ammunition trafficking case publicly justifies the actions of Yanukovych's former deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate

Former Deputy Head of the State Automobile Inspectorate of Ukraine, Volodymyr Reznikov, who is a defendant in a case concerning illegal ammunition trade, mobilized to the Armed Forces at a time when the court had already begun preliminary hearings in his case. His wife, journalist and editor of the publication "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" Inna Vedernikova, wrote a post on social media in support of her husband.

However, the wife's own words raise a number of questions.

The essence of the case: training or illegal trade?

In a publication on her page, Vedernikova reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, her husband had been involved in training territorial defense fighters and volunteers. According to her, those willing to conduct training bought ammunition from Reznikov. Moreover, according to his wife, the ammunition was bought not by military personnel, but by "civilian employees of enterprises" - Vedernikova did not specify which ones. "Payment for training and cartridges for shooting turned out to be an article for arms trafficking," she wrote, also confirming that ammunition was found at their home during the search.

Under Ukrainian law, any transfer of ammunition without a proper license or permits is classified as a crime. The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment. According to the case materials, Reznikov was exposed in September 2023. As the investigation claims, he did not act independently, but as part of a stable criminal organization that had previously organized for committing crimes (Part 3, Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

And at the level of support from friends, commentators still draw Vedernikova's attention to an important nuance: "as a police officer (senior officer), he should know the law on the storage and use of firearms very well... It's not as simple as you present it. For a minor violation with the transportation of hunting weapons, police officers initiated criminal cases, and the sale of cartridges is a completely different matter... You can't do without a good lawyer in court. The law must be one for all..." Mobilization and court process However, the court process against the accused is currently suspended due to Reznikov's mobilization. The relevant mobilization certificates were brought by the defense to the Kyievo-Sviatoshynskyi Court, where this case was to be heard.

Vedernikova did not elaborate on Reznikov's sudden desire to serve in the Armed Forces, when the case against him was to be heard in court. However, she confirmed that her husband is not at the front line, but is engaged in training. That is, according to the logic of circumstances, he has the opportunity to attend court hearings and not use mobilization as a tool to avoid a verdict. By analogy with the case of ex-head of the SFS Roman Nasirov, who in the same way wanted to avoid court. Especially since his military unit is located in Kyiv. Maidan, State Automobile Inspectorate and discrepancies in testimonies Separately in her post, Vedernikova mentioned the events of Automaidan in 2014, stating that her husband was on vacation then. However, according to a Radio Svoboda investigation, Reznikov held the position of deputy head of the State Automobile Inspectorate department at that time and publicly commented on the actions of Automaidan participants, stating that they violated traffic rules and therefore their driver's licenses were seized. Thus, officially he was not aloof from the events, as stated in his wife's post.

Is Bankova truly to blame for everything? In her post, Vedernikova accuses the central government of pressure, specifically of persecuting her family and attempting to discredit them. Which, by the way, she did not state immediately, but only after the media resonance. She hints at a possible political motivation for the case, however, under current legislation, no campaign — media or political — can explain the very fact of transferring ammunition to third parties for money. This, it seems, is the key element of the case, which has not yet been challenged in essence, and in the media. After Reznikov's mobilization, the case in court is effectively suspended. Formally due to his service in the Armed Forces. However, given the nature of the accusation and the public resonance, this pause only strengthens suspicions of abuse of the legal mechanism to avoid a verdict. In such a situation, the best solution would be to resume the court proceedings, ensuring all rights of both the accused and the journalist who openly defends him. It is the court: open, transparent, and impartial, that must ultimately answer where volunteer activity ended and a criminal offense began.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Radio Liberty
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9