Armenia officially joins the International Criminal Court

On February 1, the Rome Statute entered into force in Armenia, which means the country's official accession to the International Criminal Court. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Armenian Prime Minister's Representative for International Legal Affairs Yeghishe Kirokosyan, quoted by the publication, noted that joining the ICC enables the country to "prevent war crimes and crimes against humanity on its soil." According to him, this primarily concerns Azerbaijan.

On October 3, 2023, the Armenian parliament adopted the law on the ratification of the Rome Statute, which was signed on October 13 and entered into force on October 17.

Among other things, the move also means that Armenia could detain Russian President Vladimir Putin under a Hague court order if he visits the country. Earlier, Russia sharply criticized Armenia for seeking to join the Rome Statute, calling it an "unfriendly act." In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in response to these statements, has repeatedly noted that Armenia's actions are not directed against Moscow.

The International Criminal Court in March 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of deporting thousands of children from the Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia. Russia does not recognize the ICC.