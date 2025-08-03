Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility

The Italian antitrust authority has fined the Armani group 3.5 million euros for misleading statements regarding ethical and social responsibility commitments. This was reported by the ANSA agency, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the declared commitments contradict the real working conditions of the people who produce the fashion house's products.

It is noted that Giorgio Armani SpA and G.A. Operations SpA decided to transfer a significant part of the production of leather bags and accessories to suppliers, who, in turn, engaged subcontractors.

In several of these subcontractors, it was found that safety devices had been removed from equipment to increase production capacity, which seriously endangered the health and safety of workers.

In addition, sanitary and hygienic conditions were unsatisfactory, and workers were often completely or partially unregistered.

Under such conditions, it is obvious that the protection of workers' rights and health did not correspond to the content of the statements on ethical and social responsibility disseminated by Giorgio Armani SpA and G.A. Operations SpA. - stated the Italian antitrust authority.

Armani was aware of the situation, which "seriously violated the rights of workers who produced leather bags and accessories."

As ANSA writes, an internal document of Giorgio Armani SpA also indicates that the company was aware of the situation.

Giorgio Armani SpA expressed "bitterness and surprise" at the decision and expressed confidence that it would be overturned on appeal.

Recall

Armani founder Giorgio Armani, who turned 91, announced his return in September after missing fashion shows. He thanked for the support and confirmed that he felt better.