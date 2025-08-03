Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 19696 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 25540 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 34870 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 96373 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 245039 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 224767 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 118766 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107573 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 204607 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76057 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0.8m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 17235 views
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 10051 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 12796 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 18044 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to UkraineAugust 2, 02:04 PM • 25465 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 19697 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 245043 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 132452 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 224771 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 147869 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Europe
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 25543 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 53481 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 92696 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109346 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 184461 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
WhatsApp
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Italian antitrust authority has fined the Armani group 3.5 million euros for misleading claims regarding ethical and social responsibility. Production was carried out under conditions that violated the rights and safety of workers, which the company was aware of.

Armani fined 3.5 million euros for misleading claims about ethical responsibility

The Italian antitrust authority has fined the Armani group 3.5 million euros for misleading statements regarding ethical and social responsibility commitments. This was reported by the ANSA agency, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the declared commitments contradict the real working conditions of the people who produce the fashion house's products.

It is noted that Giorgio Armani SpA and G.A. Operations SpA decided to transfer a significant part of the production of leather bags and accessories to suppliers, who, in turn, engaged subcontractors.

In several of these subcontractors, it was found that safety devices had been removed from equipment to increase production capacity, which seriously endangered the health and safety of workers.

In addition, sanitary and hygienic conditions were unsatisfactory, and workers were often completely or partially unregistered.

Under such conditions, it is obvious that the protection of workers' rights and health did not correspond to the content of the statements on ethical and social responsibility disseminated by Giorgio Armani SpA and G.A. Operations SpA.

- stated the Italian antitrust authority.

Armani was aware of the situation, which "seriously violated the rights of workers who produced leather bags and accessories."

As ANSA writes, an internal document of Giorgio Armani SpA also indicates that the company was aware of the situation.

Giorgio Armani SpA expressed "bitterness and surprise" at the decision and expressed confidence that it would be overturned on appeal.

Recall

Armani founder Giorgio Armani, who turned 91, announced his return in September after missing fashion shows. He thanked for the support and confirmed that he felt better.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Italy