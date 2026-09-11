$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
06:45 PM • 4780 views
Zelenskyy called for an energy truce, but noted that Ukraine would respond if Russia "causes blackouts for us"
05:14 PM • 5636 views
UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels
04:19 PM • 13958 views
"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict
03:15 PM • 14349 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 16342 views
Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow
September 11, 01:20 PM • 18608 views
Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia
September 11, 12:50 PM • 20474 views
"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar
September 11, 11:51 AM • 18653 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
September 11, 11:42 AM • 16404 views
Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR
September 11, 10:53 AM • 14850 views
Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.4m/s
54%
750mm
Popular news
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 34542 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 32200 views
Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swiftVideoSeptember 11, 12:00 PM • 11532 views
Zelenskyy said that the Russians struck the building of the "Kyivstar" companyPhotoSeptember 11, 12:21 PM • 5238 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 21142 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 32302 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 34648 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 56605 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 68853 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 71557 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Bloggers
Justin Trudeau
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 21274 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 37203 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 39393 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 38007 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 35168 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Film
Series
Pantsir missile system

Arizona has filed a lawsuit against L'Oréal over the cancer risk from hair-straightening products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Arizona accused L'Oréal of concealing the cancer risk from hair-straightening products. The company faces fines and a ban on sales without a warning.

Arizona has filed a lawsuit against L'Oréal over the cancer risk from hair-straightening products
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The state of Arizona has filed a lawsuit against L'Oreal SA, alleging that the cosmetics maker concealed data showing that its hair-straightening products may cause cancer in women. The company is already facing thousands of similar lawsuits from consumers and their families, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (a representative of the Democratic Party) filed the lawsuit in state court late Thursday evening, making Arizona the first state to bring a legal action over the alleged risk of developing cancer from using hair-straightening products. The lawsuit accuses L'Oreal of violating the state's consumer protection laws: the company sold these products (which are used primarily by African American women) without warning buyers about the potential risk of ovarian and uterine cancer.

The state is seeking fines and damages from the company, as well as a court order requiring L'Oreal to stop selling the products unless they carry a warning about the risk of cancer.

The lawsuit alleges that, by marketing these products to women and children for decades, L'Oreal and its affiliated companies "exploited centuries-old social pressure and discriminatory beauty standards affecting people of African descent, while putting profits above consumer safety."

The lawsuit was filed while the company was already a defendant in more than 12,000 similar lawsuits brought by women and their families; the cases were consolidated in federal court in Chicago as part of multidistrict litigation, a procedure intended to improve the efficiency of handling lawsuits filed in different jurisdictions.

A representative for L'Oreal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has previously said that its products undergo rigorous safety testing and that the allegations have neither legal nor scientific basis.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Carcinoma
Arizona
Reuters
Chicago