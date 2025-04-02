Ardal robot rescued three wounded soldiers, covering 17 km under fire: details
Kyiv • UNN
The Ardal robot of the Brave1 cluster rescued three wounded soldiers who had been surrounded for a month. It covered 17 km under fire, and more than 50 people participated in the operation.
The Ardal robot, produced by the Brave1 cluster, rescued three wounded soldiers who had been in enemy encirclement for a month - it covered more than 17 kilometers under mortar and artillery fire. This was announced in Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
The Ardal ground robotic complex was developed by BUREVII, a member of the Brave1 cluster. According to Fedorov, the robot's developers participated in the planning of this operation with soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault and 154th Separate Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 50 people also participated in the operation: electronic warfare and electronic intelligence equipment, aerial reconnaissance and bomber drones were involved to divert the enemy's attention.
The wounded were evacuated and taken to the hospital, and the robot remained intact.
The Brave1 military technology development cluster was launched in April 2023: its founders include the National Security and Defense Council, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministries of Defense, Digital Transformation, Strategic Industries and Economy of Ukraine.
Let us remind you
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during the full-scale Russian invasion, canine units with the help of dogs rescued 73 people and neutralized 711 pieces of ammunition.