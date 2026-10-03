Archaeologists found traces of a railroad workers’ camp who built a major terminal in the United States more than 100 years ago

Archaeologists in the U.S. state of Iowa have uncovered traces of a workers’ camp where, more than 100 years ago, people who built a large railway complex lived. The discovery was made on the grounds of the present-day Sioux City Railroad Museum, Siouxland Public Media reports, writes UNN.

Details

The excavation is being conducted by a team led by Michael Batzinger of the University of Iowa’s State Archaeology Office. According to preliminary data, the camp was used by workers who built the Milwaukee railroad workshop terminal in 1916–1918.

After construction was completed, the complex became an important center for repairing and servicing railway transport. It handled trains operated by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad.

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The complex gained particular importance during World War II. At that time, more than 500 people worked in the repair shops and the depot, which had capacity for 30 locomotives.

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In the 1950s, railways began switching en masse from steam locomotives to diesel locomotives, causing the old repair facilities to gradually lose their importance.

In 1995, the site was acquired by the Sioux City Railroad Historical Association. The former industrial complex was later turned into a museum, and archaeologists are now studying traces of the people who took part in its construction more than a century ago.

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