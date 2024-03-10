Arakhamia promises to return to the law the deferral of mobilization for people with disabilities and graduate students

The issue of postponement of mobilization for people with disability groups I, II and III and graduate students will be resolved. The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, said this in a telegram , UNN reports.

I would like to repeat once again for those who are again spreading the "betrayal": the issue of groups I, II and III of people with disabilities will be resolved. The current legislation provides for one caregiver per person with a disability of their choice. This is the only way. And it is not about "permanent care", but simply about care - Arakhamia noted.

He emphasized that consideration of the amendments would begin next week.

We will defend this amendment. The same applies to postgraduate students. As promised, regardless of the form of study, the issue of granting them a deferral from mobilization will be regulated - Arakhamia emphasized.

Recall

The draft law on mobilization, which has received 4,195 amendments, may be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada by the end of March after being finalized in committee and by the legal department.

Parliamentarians will be waiting for a legislative initiative: Fries on possible mobilization of convicts