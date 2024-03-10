Arakhamia promises to return to the law the deferral of mobilization for people with disabilities and graduate students

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6596 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 19288 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24868 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 171330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161126 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166942 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247919 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153700 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371323 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 19335 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 171377 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 141835 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161160 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 153359 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15006 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16024 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19932 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 23863 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 45794 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Arakhamia promises to return to the law the deferral of mobilization for people with disabilities and graduate students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51181 views

The issue of deferral from mobilization for people with disabilities of groups I, II, III and graduate students will be resolved, said David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

Arakhamia promises to return to the law the deferral of mobilization for people with disabilities and graduate students

The issue of postponement of mobilization for people with disability groups I, II and III and graduate students will be resolved. The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, said this in a telegram , UNN reports.

I would like to repeat once again for those who are again spreading the "betrayal": the issue of groups I, II and III of people with disabilities will be resolved. The current legislation provides for one caregiver per person with a disability of their choice. This is the only way. And it is not about "permanent care", but simply about care

- Arakhamia noted.

He emphasized that consideration of the amendments would begin next week.

We will defend this amendment. The same applies to postgraduate students. As promised, regardless of the form of study, the issue of granting them a deferral from mobilization will be regulated

- Arakhamia emphasized.

Recall

The draft law on mobilization, which has received 4,195 amendments, may be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada by the end of March after being finalized in committee and by the legal department.

Parliamentarians will be waiting for a legislative initiative: Fries on possible mobilization of convicts09.03.24, 12:40 • 83927 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11