Appropriated UAH 15 million during the sale of spare parts for armored vehicles: two officials of a private company notified of suspicion

Two executives of a private company have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 15 million in state funds allocated for the purchase of spare parts for armored vehicles. According to the investigation, they inflated prices and simulated competition during defense procurement in 2024. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a scheme was exposed by which the management of a private company illegally received state funds intended to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law. - the message says.

According to the investigation, throughout 2024, the director of the company, together with the commercial director, ensured the victory of a controlled company in defense procurement. This happened through manipulating market prices, simulating competition, and systematically overstating the cost of spare parts for military equipment, including Kirpi armored vehicles, which are actively used at the front.

It was established that the director of the firm organized the preparation of documents, communication with the military unit, and the distribution of funds, while the commercial director formed invoices and other documents with deliberately inflated prices.

To appear as the "cheapest" supplier, the head of the company sent typical requests to related companies, controlling them to submit commercial offers with deliberately inflated prices. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to expert conclusions, the amount of illegally obtained funds by the company exceeded 15 million hryvnias under only two contracts.

During authorized searches at the suspects' residences, documents and electronic media with evidentiary value were seized.

Both officials were notified of suspicion of organizing the embezzlement of other people's property on a particularly large scale, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, through abuse of official position, committed under martial law and repeatedly (Parts 4, 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to 3 years and with confiscation of property.

