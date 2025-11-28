Appropriated UAH 15 million during the sale of spare parts for armored vehicles: two officials of a private company notified of suspicion

$42.190.11
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
10:44 AM • 7092 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 10825 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 11782 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20966 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 17231 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 16409 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 14425 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11824 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29872 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20968 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Viktor Orbán
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
BM-21 "Grad"
Kh-101
Tu-95

Appropriated UAH 15 million during the sale of spare parts for armored vehicles: two officials of a private company notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Two executives of a private company have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 15 million in state funds allocated for the purchase of spare parts for armored vehicles. They inflated prices and simulated competition during defense procurement in 2024.

Appropriated UAH 15 million during the sale of spare parts for armored vehicles: two officials of a private company notified of suspicion

Two executives of a private company have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 15 million in state funds allocated for the purchase of spare parts for armored vehicles. According to the investigation, they inflated prices and simulated competition during defense procurement in 2024. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a scheme was exposed by which the management of a private company illegally received state funds intended to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, throughout 2024, the director of the company, together with the commercial director, ensured the victory of a controlled company in defense procurement. This happened through manipulating market prices, simulating competition, and systematically overstating the cost of spare parts for military equipment, including Kirpi armored vehicles, which are actively used at the front.

140 million UAH allocated for heat and water supply restoration in Donetsk region stolen: organized group exposed26.11.25, 14:34 • 2374 views

It was established that the director of the firm organized the preparation of documents, communication with the military unit, and the distribution of funds, while the commercial director formed invoices and other documents with deliberately inflated prices. 

To appear as the "cheapest" supplier, the head of the company sent typical requests to related companies, controlling them to submit commercial offers with deliberately inflated prices.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to expert conclusions, the amount of illegally obtained funds by the company exceeded 15 million hryvnias under only two contracts.

During authorized searches at the suspects' residences, documents and electronic media with evidentiary value were seized.

Both officials were notified of suspicion of organizing the embezzlement of other people's property on a particularly large scale, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, through abuse of official position, committed under martial law and repeatedly (Parts 4, 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to 3 years and with confiscation of property.

Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion25.11.25, 15:12 • 3839 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine