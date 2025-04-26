Application malfunction occurred due to technical updates in the data center - "Diia"

A failure in the operation of mobile applications occurred due to technical updates in one of the large data processing centers, the online service of state services "Diia" reported, which was also affected by the problem, writes UNN.

A temporary failure in the operation of mobile applications occurred due to technical updates in one of the large data processing centers - reported in "Diia" on social networks.

"We are restoring the work of "Diia". (...) In order to prevent such situations from affecting the availability of services, we have built interaction with several data centers in advance. Now the team is quickly restoring the work of the services," Diia said.

And they promised that "very soon your documents and services will be at your fingertips again."

