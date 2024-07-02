Applicants from TOT will be interviewed on three subjects for admission - Ombudsman
Kyiv • UNN
From now on, applicants from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be interviewed in only three subjects when applying to higher education institutions, according to the decision of the Ministry of Education following an appeal from the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.
Details
According to him, last year , applicants from TOT had to pass an interview in three or four subjects when applying to a higher education institution. However, in previous years, applicants were interviewed in only three subjects.
In other words, the lack of a clear definition of the number of subjects in the entrance exams actually allowed each higher education institution to determine this independently. This could have a negative impact on applicants
However, his office appealed to the Ministry of Education on the issue. As a result, the Ministry of Education has amended the Admission Procedure for higher education in 2024. They stipulate that applicants from TOT will be interviewed in three subjects. The relevant order was registered with the Ministry of Justice.
We are working to ensure equal access to education. In this process, the key is to coordinate the actions of government agencies. This is the only way to achieve results!