Ukraine is losing young people: about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants from the tot

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84136 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150794 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174260 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34580 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32709 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66748 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34983 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60922 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250928 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212274 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238003 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224768 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84117 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60922 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66748 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113021 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113911 views
Ukraine is losing young people: about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants from the tot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16101 views

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that it is necessary to develop and implement reintegration programs for young people with disabilities, which requires an integrated approach and joint efforts of the government, the public, and international organizations.

In Ukraine, about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants from the temporarily occupied territories. Therefore, it is necessary to develop and implement reintegration programs for young people with TOT, which requires an integrated approach and joint efforts of the government, the public, and international organizations. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the event "educational compass for the Ukrainian future for young people from the temporarily occupied territories", reports UNN.

Russia wants not only to seize Ukrainian territories, but also to change the self-identification of Ukrainians to that. Therefore, we must act quickly and decisively so that our citizens leave the tot and enter higher education institutions here, in the controlled territory of Ukraine. At the same time, there are a number of problems that should be solved

Lubinets said.

Lubinets focused on the main problems, including:

  • Ukrainians with TOT have limited information on how to enter an educational institution. In other words, the main problem is precisely the lack of information.
  • Security component: leaving Ukraine can be dangerous for our citizens. A significant number of applicants in the future have significant difficulties with leaving the tot, people actually go into the unknown and do not even know whether they will be able to spend on the territory controlled by Ukraine.
  • Financial component: applicants need to have the means to go to the territory controlled by Ukraine, live here, and also, if they do not pass the budget form of Education, pay for it.
  • Applicants with TOT have limited knowledge of subjects such as the Ukrainian language and the history of Ukraine. They are also the basis for admission to educational institutions. At the same time, about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants with TOT.

We cannot allow Ukrainians to receive education according to the standards of the Russian Federation. Therefore, it is necessary to develop and implement reintegration programs for young people with TOT, which requires an integrated approach and joint efforts of the government, the public, and international organizations. Reintegration programmes should include education, health, psychological support and career opportunities

Lubinets emphasized.

The Ombudsman also noted that it is important to introduce separate educational courses on integration into Ukrainian society of young people who have actually lived under the occupation of the Russian Federation all their lives.

9 more children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories - Kuleba

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

