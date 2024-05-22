Ukraine is losing young people: about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants from the tot

In Ukraine, about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants from the temporarily occupied territories. Therefore, it is necessary to develop and implement reintegration programs for young people with TOT, which requires an integrated approach and joint efforts of the government, the public, and international organizations. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the event "educational compass for the Ukrainian future for young people from the temporarily occupied territories", reports UNN.

Russia wants not only to seize Ukrainian territories, but also to change the self-identification of Ukrainians to that. Therefore, we must act quickly and decisively so that our citizens leave the tot and enter higher education institutions here, in the controlled territory of Ukraine. At the same time, there are a number of problems that should be solved Lubinets said.

Lubinets focused on the main problems, including:

Ukrainians with TOT have limited information on how to enter an educational institution. In other words, the main problem is precisely the lack of information.

Security component: leaving Ukraine can be dangerous for our citizens. A significant number of applicants in the future have significant difficulties with leaving the tot, people actually go into the unknown and do not even know whether they will be able to spend on the territory controlled by Ukraine.



Financial component: applicants need to have the means to go to the territory controlled by Ukraine, live here, and also, if they do not pass the budget form of Education, pay for it.



Applicants with TOT have limited knowledge of subjects such as the Ukrainian language and the history of Ukraine. They are also the basis for admission to educational institutions. At the same time, about 50% of educational institutions do not conduct preparatory courses for applicants with TOT.



We cannot allow Ukrainians to receive education according to the standards of the Russian Federation. Therefore, it is necessary to develop and implement reintegration programs for young people with TOT, which requires an integrated approach and joint efforts of the government, the public, and international organizations. Reintegration programmes should include education, health, psychological support and career opportunities Lubinets emphasized.

The Ombudsman also noted that it is important to introduce separate educational courses on integration into Ukrainian society of young people who have actually lived under the occupation of the Russian Federation all their lives.

