Apple unveiled iPhone 17: new processor and five colors

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
04:05 PM • 5512 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 12394 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 9900 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 38143 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 66325 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 57252 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 35281 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29806 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28656 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40589 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
60%
753mm
Popular news
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 11674 views
Zelenskyy: "Sit down and talk," Ukraine is ready for peace talks even without a ceasefire or security guaranteesSeptember 9, 09:26 AM • 4906 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 12355 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD12:18 PM • 11046 views
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on womenPhoto12:33 PM • 5738 views
Publications
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideo04:51 PM • 5072 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 12394 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 41919 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 66325 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 57252 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 32596 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 31946 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 30738 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 99962 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 56571 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
The Washington Post

Apple unveiled iPhone 17: new processor and five colors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 with an A19 processor, a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, and improved Ceramic Shield protection. The model features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera and is available in five colors.

Apple unveiled iPhone 17: new processor and five colors

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17, available in five colors and featuring the new, latest-generation A19 processor, UNN reports.

Details

The iPhone 17 boasts a beautiful, durable design and is available in five colors: lavender, blue, black, green, and natural titanium. The new design features a larger 6.3-inch display with thinner bezels so you can "see more and do more."

The iPhone 17 display features ProMotion with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, designed to dynamically respond to your content, ensuring smooth and energy-efficient operation. When you're not using your iPhone, the display always efficiently adjusts to 1 Hz. And the lock screen has become even more useful with Live Activities and widgets.

Outdoors, the iPhone 17 is easier to read thanks to its peak brightness, the highest of any iPhone. This makes the iPhone 17 display the best of all our displays. The iPhone 17 introduces Ceramic Shield. It now has three times better scratch resistance. This is made possible by Apple's new coating, which is bonded to the Ceramic Shield at an atomic level. This special ceramic layer adds hardness to protect against everyday scratches.

Display quality is enhanced by a seven-layer anti-reflective coating that reduces glare and distractions, making the iPhone more readable in bright light conditions both indoors and outdoors. The iPhone 17 is powered by the latest generation Apple Silicon A19. Manufactured using the most advanced 3-nanometer technology, the A19 is faster and more efficient.

It features an updated display engine, power boost function, and an always-on display. It has an improved neural engine, specifically designed to provide incredible device performance for Apple's intelligent features. Combined with the A19's increased memory bandwidth, generative and large language models on the device will run even faster.

The A19 features a six-core CPU for our latest performance and efficiency cores, while providing excellent battery life. The 5th-generation GPU delivers significant advancements in graphics-intensive tasks.

Improvements in Apple Silicon, hardware, and software enable incredible gaming on the iPhone. Games like NetEase's Destiny Rising are even better with the A19's adaptive Pro Motion refresh rate up to 120 Hz, GPU, and updated neural engine also power Apple's intelligent features.

Thanks to Pro Motion, the iPhone 17 provides up to eight hours more video playback than the iPhone 16. When the battery is low, fast charging with a cable provides up to 50% charge in 20 minutes.

So just 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 8 hours of video playback. This also large iPhone 17 features a fantastic 48-megapixel Fusion dual camera system.

Fusion technology combines the capabilities of two cameras into one with a main camera and a 2x optical telephoto lens, each with a dedicated image. The main camera provides an impressive 48-megapixel resolution, ideal for capturing fine details, as in this case.

The ultrawide lens has been removed, replaced by a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The main sensor is 48 MP. The front camera has been updated from 12 to 24 MP and scene recognition has been added.

The iPhone 17 also features the latest iOS features, Apple Intelligence, excellent all-day battery life, and starts with 256GB. The iPhone 17 is packed with features you'll enjoy every day.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technologies
Apple Inc.