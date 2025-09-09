Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17, available in five colors and featuring the new, latest-generation A19 processor, UNN reports.

Details

The iPhone 17 boasts a beautiful, durable design and is available in five colors: lavender, blue, black, green, and natural titanium. The new design features a larger 6.3-inch display with thinner bezels so you can "see more and do more."

The iPhone 17 display features ProMotion with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, designed to dynamically respond to your content, ensuring smooth and energy-efficient operation. When you're not using your iPhone, the display always efficiently adjusts to 1 Hz. And the lock screen has become even more useful with Live Activities and widgets.

Outdoors, the iPhone 17 is easier to read thanks to its peak brightness, the highest of any iPhone. This makes the iPhone 17 display the best of all our displays. The iPhone 17 introduces Ceramic Shield. It now has three times better scratch resistance. This is made possible by Apple's new coating, which is bonded to the Ceramic Shield at an atomic level. This special ceramic layer adds hardness to protect against everyday scratches.

Display quality is enhanced by a seven-layer anti-reflective coating that reduces glare and distractions, making the iPhone more readable in bright light conditions both indoors and outdoors. The iPhone 17 is powered by the latest generation Apple Silicon A19. Manufactured using the most advanced 3-nanometer technology, the A19 is faster and more efficient.

It features an updated display engine, power boost function, and an always-on display. It has an improved neural engine, specifically designed to provide incredible device performance for Apple's intelligent features. Combined with the A19's increased memory bandwidth, generative and large language models on the device will run even faster.

The A19 features a six-core CPU for our latest performance and efficiency cores, while providing excellent battery life. The 5th-generation GPU delivers significant advancements in graphics-intensive tasks.

Improvements in Apple Silicon, hardware, and software enable incredible gaming on the iPhone. Games like NetEase's Destiny Rising are even better with the A19's adaptive Pro Motion refresh rate up to 120 Hz, GPU, and updated neural engine also power Apple's intelligent features.

Thanks to Pro Motion, the iPhone 17 provides up to eight hours more video playback than the iPhone 16. When the battery is low, fast charging with a cable provides up to 50% charge in 20 minutes.

So just 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 8 hours of video playback. This also large iPhone 17 features a fantastic 48-megapixel Fusion dual camera system.

Fusion technology combines the capabilities of two cameras into one with a main camera and a 2x optical telephoto lens, each with a dedicated image. The main camera provides an impressive 48-megapixel resolution, ideal for capturing fine details, as in this case.

The ultrawide lens has been removed, replaced by a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The main sensor is 48 MP. The front camera has been updated from 12 to 24 MP and scene recognition has been added.

The iPhone 17 also features the latest iOS features, Apple Intelligence, excellent all-day battery life, and starts with 256GB. The iPhone 17 is packed with features you'll enjoy every day.