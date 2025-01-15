Apple prepares to mass produce first U.S. chips for iPhone - report

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Apple prepares to mass produce first U.S. chips for iPhone - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31926 views

Apple is completing quality assurance testing of the first A-series chips produced at TSMC's Arizona plant. Mass production will begin this quarter and the chips will be used in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple is nearing the start of mass production of its first A-series chips made in the U.S. at TSMC's Arizona plant, reports Nikkei Asia and MacRumors, writes UNN.

Details

The report says that test production of the chips at TSMC's new fab near Phoenix has already been completed, and Apple is now in the final stages of verifying their quality and performance. 

“Apple is in the final stages of testing its first 'made in America' advanced processor chips at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant in Arizona. The first batch of mass-produced commercial chips is expected as early as this quarter after quality assurance processes are completed,” knowledgeable sources told Nikkei Asia.

The plant is expected to produce the A-series chips used in Apple devices, initially for older iPhone models. A recent report stated that the facility will produce the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the S9 chip for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The start of mass production at the Arizona plant will mark the first time Apple's silicon chips are manufactured in the United States.

Apple rejects shareholder proposal to abolish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion12.01.2025, 06:23 • 32548 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.

