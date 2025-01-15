Apple prepares to mass produce first U.S. chips for iPhone - report

Apple is nearing the start of mass production of its first A-series chips made in the U.S. at TSMC's Arizona plant, reports Nikkei Asia and MacRumors, writes UNN.

Details

The report says that test production of the chips at TSMC's new fab near Phoenix has already been completed, and Apple is now in the final stages of verifying their quality and performance.

“Apple is in the final stages of testing its first 'made in America' advanced processor chips at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant in Arizona. The first batch of mass-produced commercial chips is expected as early as this quarter after quality assurance processes are completed,” knowledgeable sources told Nikkei Asia.

The plant is expected to produce the A-series chips used in Apple devices, initially for older iPhone models. A recent report stated that the facility will produce the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the S9 chip for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The start of mass production at the Arizona plant will mark the first time Apple's silicon chips are manufactured in the United States.

