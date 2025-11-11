Apple postponed the release of the next iPhone Air - Media

Apple is reportedly no longer planning to release a second-generation iPhone Air next fall, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

The tech giant released an ultra-thin version of the iPhone in September, but it doesn't seem to have been a hit, and now Apple is making some changes to its future. The company has already sharply cut production of the first version, The Information learned.

The Information reports that the company had planned to announce a new iPhone Air, which would be lighter and have a larger battery capacity than this year's model, next fall. The new phone would also feature a vapor chamber, like this year's iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

"However, since there will be no second-generation iPhone Air, the fall 2026 iPhone lineup will apparently consist of the iPhone 18 Pro and a foldable iPhone, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18E will be released in spring 2027," the report says.

However, according to one of The Information's sources, Apple could still release a new iPhone Air as early as spring 2027.

