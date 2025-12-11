$42.280.10
Apple loses appeal in Epic App Store dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

A U.S. appeals court sided with Epic Games Inc. in its dispute with Apple Inc., upholding a lower court's ruling. Apple violated an injunction by charging a 27% commission on transactions outside the App Store.

Apple loses appeal in Epic App Store dispute

The U.S. Federal Court of Appeals sided with Epic Games Inc. in a long-running dispute with Apple Inc., upholding a lower court's contempt of court ruling against the iPhone maker. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Apple violated an injunction by charging a 27% commission on transactions made outside the App Store. This upheld the decision of District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

Apple prepares to overtake Samsung and regain leadership in global smartphone production – Bloomberg25.11.25, 22:22 • 3961 view

At the same time, the judges noted that Gonzalez Rogers should reconsider what exact commission Apple can charge developers for using its intellectual property. 

Apple is entitled to some compensation for the use of its intellectual property 

– the court said.

The companies have been arguing for more than five years. In April, Judge Rogers ruled that Apple deliberately violated her 2021 order, which allowed developers to direct consumers to cheaper online payment options.

Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the company07.12.25, 01:02 • 10553 views

Stepan Haftko

