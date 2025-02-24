Apple is preparing a major breakthrough in the US: what's behind the $500 billion investment

Apple has announced plans to invest more than $500 billion in the US over the next four years, including hiring 20,000 new employees and opening a new server factory in Texas.

This was reported by The Verge , UNNand UNN .

The announcement comes after a meeting last week between CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump, and comes as the company attempts to mitigate the business impact of Trump's trade tariffs, including a 10% tariff on goods from China and a threatened 25% tariff on chips - the message says.

This announcement is reminiscent of Apple's announcement in early 2018, when the company promised to create 20,000 new jobs and invest $350 billion in the United States during the first Trump administration.

At the same time, Apple announced the construction of a new campus in Austin, which is still unfinished. The company has secured tariff exemptions for some of its products, and the new investment could be another step toward protecting itself from further Trump trade restrictions.

At the same time, Apple does not specify how much of these investments were planned before Trump came to power. Specific areas of investment include the construction of a new plant in Houston, which will open next year.

It will produce servers for Apple Intelligence, the company's ecosystem of artificial intelligence functions. According to Apple, this plant alone will create “thousands of jobs.” In addition, Apple is doubling its $5 billion fund to support advanced manufacturing in the United States, bringing it to $10 billion.

The fund, launched in 2017, aims to “support world-class innovation and high-skill jobs across America.” In this case, it means that Apple will place a multibillion-dollar order for chips at TSMC's Arizona fab.

In total, Apple claims that it will hire 20,000 new employees during the Trump administration, most of whom will be engaged in “research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

The company will also open the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, where Apple engineers and other experts will advise local businesses on “the implementation of artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing technologies” and provide free courses for employees.

We believe in the future of American innovation and are proud to build on our longstanding investment in the United States with this $500 billion pledge to benefit our country's future, - Cook said in a statement.

Apple's most recent announcement of investments in the United States was in 2021, when the company pledged to spend $430 billion over the next five years, including a 3,000-employee campus in North Carolina, although development of that project was subsequently put on hold.

