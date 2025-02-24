ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1177 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 9022 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 10450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82408 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110670 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116041 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144046 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167776 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Apple is preparing a major breakthrough in the US: what's behind the $500 billion investment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22123 views

Apple has announced large-scale investments in the US worth $500 billion over the next 4 years. The company will open a new server factory in Texas and create 20,000 new jobs.

This was reported by The Verge, UNN.

The announcement comes after a meeting last week between CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump, and comes as the company attempts to mitigate the business impact of Trump's trade tariffs, including a 10% tariff on goods from China and a threatened 25% tariff on chips

- the message says. 

This announcement is reminiscent of Apple's announcement in early 2018, when the company promised to create 20,000 new jobs and invest $350 billion in the United States during the first Trump administration.

At the same time, Apple announced the construction of a new campus in Austin, which is still unfinished. The company has secured tariff exemptions for some of its products, and the new investment could be another step toward protecting itself from further Trump trade restrictions.

At the same time, Apple does not specify how much of these investments were planned before Trump came to power. Specific areas of investment include the construction of a new plant in Houston, which will open next year.

It will produce servers for Apple Intelligence, the company's ecosystem of artificial intelligence functions. According to Apple, this plant alone will create “thousands of jobs.” In addition, Apple is doubling its $5 billion fund to support advanced manufacturing in the United States, bringing it to $10 billion.

The fund, launched in 2017, aims to “support world-class innovation and high-skill jobs across America.” In this case, it means that Apple will place a multibillion-dollar order for chips at TSMC's Arizona fab.

In total, Apple claims that it will hire 20,000 new employees during the Trump administration, most of whom will be engaged in “research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

The company will also open the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, where Apple engineers and other experts will advise local businesses on “the implementation of artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing technologies” and provide free courses for employees.

We believe in the future of American innovation and are proud to build on our longstanding investment in the United States with this $500 billion pledge to benefit our country's future,

- Cook said in a statement.

Apple's most recent announcement of investments in the United States was in 2021, when the company pledged to spend $430 billion over the next five years, including a 3,000-employee campus in North Carolina, although development of that project was subsequently put on hold.

Apple has announced a new iPhone 16emodel that will complement the iPhone 16 lineup. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.

