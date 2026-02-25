Apostille service will be unavailable in Ukraine for several days

In Ukraine, apostille services will be unavailable from February 27 to March 2 due to technical work, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

From 00:00 on February 27 to 08:00 on March 2, 2026, the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" will carry out planned technical work to update the software of the Electronic Register of Apostilles (hereinafter - ERA). In this regard, access to the ERA will be temporarily restricted during the specified period. - the message says.

The Ministry of Justice urged Ukrainians to take this information into account to avoid possible inconveniences.

