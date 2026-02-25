Apostille service will be unavailable in Ukraine for several days

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
04:34 PM • 1400 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 4038 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 14786 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 14819 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 15359 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25439 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21593 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25011 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22345 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19215 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.6m/s
92%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government ministerFebruary 25, 08:33 AM • 5142 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 22901 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 11253 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 15402 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 15772 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 14786 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25439 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 48356 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58270 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 75957 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kaori Sakamoto
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 20236 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23876 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26320 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 30246 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38539 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Gold

Apostille service will be unavailable in Ukraine for several days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

From February 27 to March 2, apostille services will not be available in Ukraine. This is due to a software update of the Electronic Apostille Register.

Apostille service will be unavailable in Ukraine for several days

In Ukraine, apostille services will be unavailable from February 27 to March 2 due to technical work, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

From 00:00 on February 27 to 08:00 on March 2, 2026, the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" will carry out planned technical work to update the software of the Electronic Register of Apostilles (hereinafter - ERA). In this regard, access to the ERA will be temporarily restricted during the specified period.

- the message says.

The Ministry of Justice urged Ukrainians to take this information into account to avoid possible inconveniences.

Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains26.01.26, 11:18 • 34725 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine