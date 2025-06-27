Apartments, garages, land and money in the account: Artur Yemelyanov suspected of illicit enrichment

6 apartments, 5 garages, 14 land plots and money in the account – Arthur Yemelyanov, former-chairman of the High Commercial Court, was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment for the amount of over UAH 97 million - the statement says.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, UNN learned that it is Arthur Yemelyanov, the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings on suspicion of the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine of participation in a criminal organization and participation in crimes committed by such an organization, and of obtaining undue advantage (Part 1 Article 255, Part 2 Article 368, Article 368-5, Part 3 Article 209, Part 1 Article 111-2, Part 1 Article 14, Part 4 Article 189, Part 3 Article 15, Part 2 Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the pre-trial investigation of these criminal proceedings, the SBI initiated a lifestyle monitoring of the former judge before the NACP. As a result, the NACP found signs of illicit enrichment by the defendant in the amount of over UAH 97 million.

Based on the analysis of the income and expenses of the defendant and his trusted persons, it was established that it was impossible to acquire these assets through legal income.

Thus, the defendant, while holding the position of a judge of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine, acquired personally or on his behalf through other persons assets in the form of 6 apartments and 5 garages in the elite residential complexes "Novopecherski Lypky" and "Tetris Hall", non-residential premises, 3 cars, 18 land plots, corporate rights of 2 legal entities and cash deposits to a bank account in the amount of 60,000 dollars.

It was established that the former judge, and now a lawyer, was part of a criminal organization that consisted mainly of judges, lawyers, arbitration managers, various court employees, etc., who built a "business" on court decisions.

For illegal benefits, they made "necessary" decisions, mostly in commercial disputes.

The organizer of the "scheme" – the former chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine – illegally interfered with the distribution of cases and assigned them for consideration exclusively to "their" judges, who fulfilled the "wishes of customers."

Thus, according to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the defendant faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Currently, the issue of changing the preventive measure for the suspect from personal obligation to a more strict one is being resolved.

Additionally

The Prosecutor General's Office added that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and currently, within the framework of international cooperation, evidence is being collected to confirm the illegal acquisition of assets by the defendant and his trusted persons not only in Ukraine but also abroad, particularly in Austria, Turkey, UAE, etc.

Also, the actions of the defendant and his trusted persons are being checked for signs of money laundering of criminally obtained property.

Recall

Earlier, the SBI detained the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine - Arthur Yemelyanov - for participation in a criminal organization. The suspect was part of a group that, for bribes, made "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes.

On December 3, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv selected a preventive measure for lawyer and former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court Arthur Yemelyanov in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without the right to bail.

On May 30, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine Arthur Yemelyanov within the framework of criminal proceedings for encroaching on the economic security of Ukraine in the interests of the aggressor state. As reported by the Bureau's press service, Yemelyanov planned to flee Ukraine after an illegal change of his preventive measure.