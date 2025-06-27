$41.590.08
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
336 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:01 PM • 25308 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
10:27 AM • 25383 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
10:12 AM • 44856 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
09:36 AM • 45527 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45826 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209665 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137183 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108411 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122899 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Apartments, garages, land and money in the account: Artur Yemelyanov suspected of illicit enrichment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Artur Yemelyanov, former deputy head of the Supreme Commercial Court, has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment amounting to over UAH 97 million. He acquired property, including 6 apartments, 5 garages, 18 land plots, 3 cars, and corporate rights, which does not correspond to his legitimate income.

Apartments, garages, land and money in the account: Artur Yemelyanov suspected of illicit enrichment

6 apartments, 5 garages, 14 land plots and money in the account – Arthur Yemelyanov, former-chairman of the High Commercial Court, was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

... the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment for the amount of over UAH 97 million 

- the statement says.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, UNN learned that it is Arthur Yemelyanov, the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings on suspicion of the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine of participation in a criminal organization and participation in crimes committed by such an organization, and of obtaining undue advantage (Part 1 Article 255, Part 2 Article 368, Article 368-5, Part 3 Article 209, Part 1 Article 111-2, Part 1 Article 14, Part 4 Article 189, Part 3 Article 15, Part 2 Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the pre-trial investigation of these criminal proceedings, the SBI initiated a lifestyle monitoring of the former judge before the NACP. As a result, the NACP found signs of illicit enrichment by the defendant in the amount of over UAH 97 million.

Based on the analysis of the income and expenses of the defendant and his trusted persons, it was established that it was impossible to acquire these assets through legal income.

Thus, the defendant, while holding the position of a judge of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine, acquired personally or on his behalf through other persons assets in the form of 6 apartments and 5 garages in the elite residential complexes "Novopecherski Lypky" and "Tetris Hall", non-residential premises, 3 cars, 18 land plots, corporate rights of 2 legal entities and cash deposits to a bank account in the amount of 60,000 dollars.

It was established that the former judge, and now a lawyer, was part of a criminal organization that consisted mainly of judges, lawyers, arbitration managers, various court employees, etc., who built a "business" on court decisions.

For illegal benefits, they made "necessary" decisions, mostly in commercial disputes.

The organizer of the "scheme" – the former chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine – illegally interfered with the distribution of cases and assigned them for consideration exclusively to "their" judges, who fulfilled the "wishes of customers."

Thus, according to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the defendant faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Currently, the issue of changing the preventive measure for the suspect from personal obligation to a more strict one is being resolved.

Additionally

The Prosecutor General's Office added that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and currently, within the framework of international cooperation, evidence is being collected to confirm the illegal acquisition of assets by the defendant and his trusted persons not only in Ukraine but also abroad, particularly in Austria, Turkey, UAE, etc.

Also, the actions of the defendant and his trusted persons are being checked for signs of money laundering of criminally obtained property.

Recall

Earlier, the SBI detained the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine - Arthur Yemelyanov - for participation in a criminal organization. The suspect was part of a group that, for bribes, made "necessary" decisions in commercial disputes.

On December 3, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv selected a preventive measure for lawyer and former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court Arthur Yemelyanov in the form of detention until January 30, 2025, without the right to bail.

On May 30, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the former deputy chairman of the High Commercial Court of Ukraine Arthur Yemelyanov within the framework of criminal proceedings for encroaching on the economic security of Ukraine in the interests of the aggressor state. As reported by the Bureau's press service, Yemelyanov planned to flee Ukraine after an illegal change of his preventive measure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Austria
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Ukraine
