Anti-cyclone Beate will bring dry weather to Ukraine: what will change from January 16
Kyiv • UNN
On January 16, continental Europe and Ukraine will be under the influence of the Beate anticyclone, which will bring dry weather without precipitation. The temperature will rise to +6°C during the day, and rain and sleet are expected on January 17.
On January 16, the entire continental Europe, including Ukraine, will be under the influence of the Beate anticyclone, which will provide dry weather. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.
Details
Most regions are not expected to see significant precipitation.
“Only in the Carpathians will there be light snow and sleet,” the report said.
The air temperature gradually rises.
At night in Ukraine, it will be from 1°C warm to 5°C cold, and in the Carpathians the temperature will drop to -5...-10°C. During the day, temperatures in most regions will range from +1°C to +6°C. In Kyiv, there will be no precipitation: at night around zero, during the day +1°C...+3°C.
On Friday, January 17, rain and sleet will cover most parts of Ukraine, except for the western regions. In some places, sleet may stick. The air temperature will remain quite high until the end of the week.
“Keep your head, blood vessels and daily mood in balance in such unstable “wet” weather,” added Natalia Didenko.
Recall
2024 will set a new temperature record in the history of observations.