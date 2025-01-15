Anti-cyclone Beate will bring dry weather to Ukraine: what will change from January 16

On January 16, the entire continental Europe, including Ukraine, will be under the influence of the Beate anticyclone, which will provide dry weather. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

Most regions are not expected to see significant precipitation.

“Only in the Carpathians will there be light snow and sleet,” the report said.

The air temperature gradually rises.

At night in Ukraine, it will be from 1°C warm to 5°C cold, and in the Carpathians the temperature will drop to -5...-10°C. During the day, temperatures in most regions will range from +1°C to +6°C. In Kyiv, there will be no precipitation: at night around zero, during the day +1°C...+3°C.

On Friday, January 17, rain and sleet will cover most parts of Ukraine, except for the western regions. In some places, sleet may stick. The air temperature will remain quite high until the end of the week.

“Keep your head, blood vessels and daily mood in balance in such unstable “wet” weather,” added Natalia Didenko.

Recall

2024 will set a new temperature record in the history of observations.