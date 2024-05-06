Another Georgian soldier killed in Ukraine

Georgian fighter Soso Gugutishvili was killed in Ukraine, in the fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Avdiivka. This was confirmed by the Black Eagle unit, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"Echo of the Caucasus writes that about 1,500 volunteers from Georgia have been fighting on the side of Ukraine since February 24, 2024. They are mostly fighting in four units: "Georgian Legion, Caucasian Legion, Tbilisi, and Black Eagle.

Since February 24, 2022, more than 60 soldiers - citizens of Georgia and citizens of Ukraine of Georgian origin - have been killed in action in Ukraine.