Another expensive anti-aircraft missile system "Tor-M2" of the occupiers has been destroyed

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17807 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50430 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90478 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152459 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175383 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107614 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226520 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174121 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122762 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.8m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

June 1, 10:37 PM • 19575 views

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

June 1, 11:38 PM • 61440 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 62347 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

02:37 AM • 45141 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 95521 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226520 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 279690 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 293832 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 299773 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 397232 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 5136 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 94398 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174121 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 118768 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 150248 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Another expensive anti-aircraft missile system "Tor-M2" of the occupiers has been destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Ukrainian soldiers have destroyed another Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system worth approximately $25 million. The strike on the enemy SAM system was guided by intelligence officers from the "Black Forest" brigade.

Another expensive anti-aircraft missile system "Tor-M2" of the occupiers has been destroyed

Ukrainian fighters of the "Black Forest" artillery reconnaissance destroyed another Russian "Tor-M2" in one of the important directions, the cost of which is about $25 million.

UNN reports with reference to the Land Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Another Russian "Tor-M2" was burned. The strike on the short-range SAM system was directed by the scouts of the "Black Forest" brigade. The approximate cost of the destroyed target is $25 million.

Last week it became known that in the eastern direction, Ukrainian intelligence officers discovered and helped destroy a Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system worth about 25 million dollars.

In one of the key directions, the enemy's short-range air defense system "Tor-M2" was destroyed. Thanks to the skillful actions of the scouts of the "Black Forest" artillery reconnaissance brigade, it was possible to detect and adjust the strike on the Russian short-range air defense system "Tor-M2". The destruction of important samples of the occupation army's weapons is a decrease in the enemy's capabilities on the battlefield for a long time.

- it was stated in the statement of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

Let us remind you

In the Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces' unmanned systems forces hit three Russian SAM systems and a command and staff vehicle. The enemy's echeloned air defense system, in particular the Tor, Buk-M3 and S-300 complexes, was destroyed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9