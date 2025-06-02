Ukrainian fighters of the "Black Forest" artillery reconnaissance destroyed another Russian "Tor-M2" in one of the important directions, the cost of which is about $25 million.

Another Russian "Tor-M2" was burned. The strike on the short-range SAM system was directed by the scouts of the "Black Forest" brigade. The approximate cost of the destroyed target is $25 million.

Last week it became known that in the eastern direction, Ukrainian intelligence officers discovered and helped destroy a Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system worth about 25 million dollars.

In one of the key directions, the enemy's short-range air defense system "Tor-M2" was destroyed. Thanks to the skillful actions of the scouts of the "Black Forest" artillery reconnaissance brigade, it was possible to detect and adjust the strike on the Russian short-range air defense system "Tor-M2". The destruction of important samples of the occupation army's weapons is a decrease in the enemy's capabilities on the battlefield for a long time. - it was stated in the statement of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

In the Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces' unmanned systems forces hit three Russian SAM systems and a command and staff vehicle. The enemy's echeloned air defense system, in particular the Tor, Buk-M3 and S-300 complexes, was destroyed.