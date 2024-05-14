Another Defense Ministry official detained in Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62220 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103702 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151132 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247323 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164817 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148242 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224170 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113032 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Another Defense Ministry official detained in Russia

Another Defense Ministry official detained in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28172 views

Another high-ranking Russian military official, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, head of the Main Personnel Department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, was detained on suspicion of committing criminal offenses.

The head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, has been detained, the propaganda outlet TASS reports, citing law enforcement agencies, UNN reports .

Details

Lieutenant General Kuznetsov was detained as a suspect in a criminal offense. The case is being investigated by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. The investigator has already appealed to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the general

the source told TASS.

Context

The day before, the Russian telegram channel Rybar said that Yuriy Kuznetsov did not show up at work because he was under investigation.

As far as we know, the investigation focused on Kuznetsov's activities as head of the State Secrets Protection Service, not his personnel files

Rybar reported.

Before becoming the head of the personnel department, Kuznetsov headed the Eighth Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

"Rybar believes that Kuznetsov's detention is connected to the replacement of Sergei Shoigu with Andrei Belousov.

The alleged purges in the Ministry of Defense have begun, including those people who have been involved in unpleasant episodes in one way or another

summarizes the TG channel.

putin appoints shoigu as new security council secretary, dismissing patrushev12.05.24, 21:46 • 53896 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

