Another Defense Ministry official detained in Russia

The head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, has been detained, the propaganda outlet TASS reports, citing law enforcement agencies, UNN reports .

Details

Lieutenant General Kuznetsov was detained as a suspect in a criminal offense. The case is being investigated by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. The investigator has already appealed to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the general the source told TASS.

Context

The day before, the Russian telegram channel Rybar said that Yuriy Kuznetsov did not show up at work because he was under investigation.

As far as we know, the investigation focused on Kuznetsov's activities as head of the State Secrets Protection Service, not his personnel files Rybar reported.

Before becoming the head of the personnel department, Kuznetsov headed the Eighth Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

"Rybar believes that Kuznetsov's detention is connected to the replacement of Sergei Shoigu with Andrei Belousov.

The alleged purges in the Ministry of Defense have begun, including those people who have been involved in unpleasant episodes in one way or another summarizes the TG channel.

