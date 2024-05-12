putin appoints shoigu as new security council secretary, dismissing patrushev
Kyiv • UNN
putin dismisses patrushev from the post of secretary of the russian security council. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
According to the latest information, putin has appointed shoigu to the post of secretary of the russian Security Council, dismissing patrushev.
Recall
putin suggested appointing a new defense minister to replace shoigu.
