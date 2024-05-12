putin appoints shoigu as new security council secretary, dismissing patrushev

putin dismisses patrushev from the post of secretary of the russian security council. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest information, putin has appointed shoigu to the post of secretary of the russian Security Council, dismissing patrushev.

Recall

putin suggested appointing a new defense minister to replace shoigu.

putin proposes to appoint belousov as the new defense minister instead of shoigu