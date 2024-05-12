putin proposed to appoint a new defense minister to replace shoigu. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The president of the terrorist country, putin, proposed to appoint andrei belousov as the Minister of Defense of the russian federation instead of Shoigu.

According to information, in the last Cabinet of Ministers of the russian federation, andrey belousov held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister.

The news is being updated.

