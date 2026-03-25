Another day without blackouts - tomorrow, schedules will not be in effect in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo does not forecast electricity consumption restrictions for Thursday. Citizens are urged to switch on powerful appliances between 10:00 and 15:00.
No power outage schedules are planned for tomorrow in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, Thursday, no measures to restrict consumption are expected.
The company urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00.
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