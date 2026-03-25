Shmyhal presented Ukraine's plans for building "energy hundreds" in the USA

Ukraine will build a renewed energy system, more protected and more resilient to Russian attacks. The protection of energy facilities should become a priority for every country, as Iranian and Russian drones and missiles can reach any point in Europe. This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal during the CERAWeek forum in Houston, USA, UNN reports.

We discussed the strategy for developing modern energy systems within the framework of the CERAWeek forum in Houston, USA. I shared Ukraine's experience in countering Russian energy terror and emphasized key priorities: protection of energy facilities, decentralized generation and diversification, and creation of a strategic reserve. - Shmyhal reported on Telegram.

The minister also told partners about Ukraine's plans to develop "energy hundreds" - autonomous clusters that will be able to operate independently and autonomously thanks to local generation.

He outlined promising projects and what Ukraine can offer investors. In particular, in the areas of gas and oil extraction and transportation, renewable and nuclear energy, and others. He called on companies to join in and build a new energy architecture for Ukraine and Europe. - he added.

Separately, Shmyhal emphasized the need for states to diversify their supplies of gas, oil, and nuclear fuel to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.

Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary - discussed a $1.4 billion loan for Ukraine