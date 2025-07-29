Another 400 million euros for drones: Zelenskyy announced that agreements with partners are already being finalized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that agreements with partners on funds for drones are being finalized these days. 400 million euros are expected, the Head of State said in his evening address, UNN reports.

These days, agreements with our partners on funds for drones are being finalized – another 400 million euros for our Ukrainian companies, for our Ukrainian drone manufacturers will be credited to the accounts of manufacturers in Ukraine during this week. The agreement is between Ukraine and the Netherlands. We are fulfilling all tasks for drone production for this year, and we are fulfilling them exactly as needed. - said Zelenskyy.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the first time announced tenders for the procurement of FPV drones worth over UAH 3.3 billion through Prozorro. Procurements will be based on tactical and technical characteristics, not on model names, which will allow attracting a wider range of manufacturers.