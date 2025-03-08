Anomalous heat: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
The anticyclone will bring sunny and warm weather to Ukraine without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will range from +12 to +19 degrees, with the warmest conditions expected in the south of the country.
On Saturday, March 8, warm weather is forecasted in Ukraine. No significant precipitation. Reports the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as transmitted by UNN.
Details
Today, the weather in Ukraine will be determined by an anticyclone, which will move eastward throughout the day. As a result, the weather will be sunny and warm.
In the western regions, little cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation. In the morning, fog in places. Wind from variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature during the day will be +13 to +18 degrees.
In the northern part of the country, little cloudiness is forecasted, with no precipitation. Wind from variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature during the day will be +12 to +17 degrees.
In the central regions, little cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation. Wind from variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature during the day will be +13 to +18 degrees.
In the southern regions and in Crimea, sunny weather is forecasted, with no precipitation. Wind from variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is expected to be between +14 and +19 degrees, on the coast of the seas +8 to +13 degrees.
In the eastern part of the country, warm and sunny weather is expected, with no precipitation. Wind from variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is anticipated to be between +12 and +17 degrees.
In Kyiv and the capital, there will be a little cloudiness. No significant precipitation.
The wind will be predominantly southeast, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 13-18° warm; In Kyiv during the day 15-17°.
