Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine: forecast for July 7 6 July 2025

Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 2132 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 15514 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 40838 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 109643 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 107515 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 237551 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 284355 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 128556 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 113328 views
July 4, 10:29 AM • 113328 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 125303 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 81393 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 237551 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 284355 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
July 4, 01:48 PM • 163874 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
July 4, 01:18 PM • 164301 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine: forecast for July 7 6 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

On July 7, hot weather is expected in Ukraine with air temperatures up to +33 degrees, in some places up to +36. Rains with thunderstorms are forecast only in the western regions, while the rest of the territory will be dry and sunny.

Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine: forecast for July 7

On Monday, July 7, hot weather is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will be +30+33 degrees, in some places +33+36 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

As the forecaster noted, rains with thunderstorms and even sometimes heavy downpours with squally wind gusts are expected in the western regions – they will reach Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

The rest of Ukraine will experience dry, hot, and sunny weather.

In Kyiv, Monday will be a hot day, up to +33 degrees. The weather promises to be sunny, without precipitation.

Recall

In Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased due to the active use of air conditioners because of the heat. Energy workers recommend using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
