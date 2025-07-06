Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine: forecast for July 7 6 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On July 7, hot weather is expected in Ukraine with air temperatures up to +33 degrees, in some places up to +36. Rains with thunderstorms are forecast only in the western regions, while the rest of the territory will be dry and sunny.
On Monday, July 7, hot weather is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will be +30+33 degrees, in some places +33+36 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.
Details
As the forecaster noted, rains with thunderstorms and even sometimes heavy downpours with squally wind gusts are expected in the western regions – they will reach Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.
The rest of Ukraine will experience dry, hot, and sunny weather.
In Kyiv, Monday will be a hot day, up to +33 degrees. The weather promises to be sunny, without precipitation.
Recall
In Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased due to the active use of air conditioners because of the heat. Energy workers recommend using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.