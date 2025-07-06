Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine: forecast for July 7 6 July 2025

On Monday, July 7, hot weather is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will be +30+33 degrees, in some places +33+36 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

As the forecaster noted, rains with thunderstorms and even sometimes heavy downpours with squally wind gusts are expected in the western regions – they will reach Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

The rest of Ukraine will experience dry, hot, and sunny weather.

In Kyiv, Monday will be a hot day, up to +33 degrees. The weather promises to be sunny, without precipitation.

Recall

In Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased due to the active use of air conditioners because of the heat. Energy workers recommend using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.