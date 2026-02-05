Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17

New York is experiencing its longest period of extreme cold in a decade, leading to a mass death toll on the city's streets. Mayor Zogran Mamdani reported that since January 19, 17 fatalities have been recorded, most of which are directly related to hypothermia. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, 13 people died from hypothermia, three more deaths are linked to overdose, and the cause of the last case is currently being established. City authorities are trying to stabilize the situation: since mid-January, 1,100 people have been placed in boarding schools, and 20 people who posed a threat to themselves or others were forcibly hospitalized.

Two new shelters with a total of 156 beds (in the Upper and Lower East Side) were urgently opened in Manhattan. The mayor's office notes that in recent years, cold-related mortality in the metropolis has tripled compared to the previous decade, reaching an average of 34 cases per year.

Forecasts and the danger of frostbite

Temperatures in New York have remained below zero for nine consecutive days, a record in recent years. Although a slight warming is expected for a short period, meteorologists warn of a new cold snap over the weekend. The situation will be complicated by strong icy winds, which increase the risk of frostbite for those who remain outdoors.

