Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
09:10 PM • 2482 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 7004 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 8042 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
06:32 PM • 9660 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 12428 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 14747 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13068 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 12819 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19331 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26134 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4.4m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhotoFebruary 4, 01:46 PM • 19310 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhotoFebruary 4, 02:18 PM • 12249 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - mediaFebruary 4, 02:49 PM • 12971 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 03:33 PM • 8168 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 6686 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 32769 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 63409 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 64057 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 103147 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 110950 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 1968 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 3188 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 6728 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 5746 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 03:33 PM • 8200 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

New York is experiencing its longest period of extreme cold in decades, leading to 17 deaths since January 19. Most cases are related to hypothermia, and authorities are opening shelters and hospitalizing homeless people.

Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17

New York is experiencing its longest period of extreme cold in a decade, leading to a mass death toll on the city's streets. Mayor Zogran Mamdani reported that since January 19, 17 fatalities have been recorded, most of which are directly related to hypothermia. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, 13 people died from hypothermia, three more deaths are linked to overdose, and the cause of the last case is currently being established. City authorities are trying to stabilize the situation: since mid-January, 1,100 people have been placed in boarding schools, and 20 people who posed a threat to themselves or others were forcibly hospitalized.

Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled01.02.26, 08:47 • 12154 views

Two new shelters with a total of 156 beds (in the Upper and Lower East Side) were urgently opened in Manhattan. The mayor's office notes that in recent years, cold-related mortality in the metropolis has tripled compared to the previous decade, reaching an average of 34 cases per year.

Forecasts and the danger of frostbite

Temperatures in New York have remained below zero for nine consecutive days, a record in recent years. Although a slight warming is expected for a short period, meteorologists warn of a new cold snap over the weekend. The situation will be complicated by strong icy winds, which increase the risk of frostbite for those who remain outdoors.

Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 meters04.02.26, 07:46 • 36359 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
charity
Bloomberg L.P.
Manhattan
New York City