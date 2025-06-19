$41.630.10
Ani Lorak, who lives in Russia, received citizenship of the aggressor country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Singer Karolina Kuyek, known as Ani Lorak, received a Russian passport on June 9. According to preliminary data, she applied for citizenship in March of this year.

Ani Lorak, who lives in Russia, received citizenship of the aggressor country

Former Ukrainian singer Karolina Kuyek, better known as Ani Lorak, who lives in Russia, has received citizenship of the aggressor country. This is reported by UNN, citing Russian "media".

Details

According to preliminary data, the singer received her Russian passport on June 9. Her real name and surname are recorded in the document.

Ani Lorak submitted documents for Russian citizenship in March of this year.

Reference

Karolina Kuyek, better known by her stage name Ani Lorak, was born in Kitsman, Chernivtsi region, on September 27, 1978. Interestingly, the same house where the Ukrainian composer and musician, the author of the iconic song "Chervona Ruta", Volodymyr Ivasyuk, was born 29 years earlier, became her birthplace. He died in 1979 under unknown circumstances - according to one version, he was killed by employees of the Soviet KGB.

Ani Lorak began her career in 1995: she invented her pseudonym by reading her name Karolina backwards. She has over 10 albums and over 100 songs in Ukrainian, Russian, and English, as well as 24 music videos in her repertoire.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, she has not stopped performing in Russia and has not condemned the actions of the aggressor country. The same happened in 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. For this, NSDC sanctions were imposed against her were imposed, and by decree of Volodymyr Zelensky she was deprived of the title of Honorary Citizen "People's Artist of Ukraine".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
