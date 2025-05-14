Andrii Bilous has resigned from the position of director - artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy (Young) Theater

Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, has left his post as director - artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Theater. This is reported by the KMDA, writes UNN.

He submitted a letter of resignation by agreement of the parties. The relevant order of the Department has already been signed. - the statement reads.

The KMDA noted that all personnel decisions regarding the temporary performance of the duties of the head of the theater will be made in accordance with the established procedure.

The Department of Culture has repeatedly stated its principled position on the inadmissibility of any manifestations of harassment, discrimination and offensive or humiliating acts in communal cultural institutions.

Let us remind you

On February 5, 2025, a teacher at the Kyiv National University named after Karpenko-Kary and director of the "Molodyy Theater" Andriy Bilous was accused of sexual harassment and indecent messages to students and colleagues. After appeals from students and actresses about harassment by Bilous, the university launched an internal investigation. In total, the case involved appeals from 46 theater employees.

On February 14, 2025, the Department established a commission to verify the information contained in these appeals.

On March 10, 2025, the investigative department of the Shevchenkivskyi Department of the National Police of Kyiv launched a pre-trial investigation.

On March 12, 2025, the commission submitted proposals to the Department of Culture, including the termination of the contract with the teacher and director on the grounds of loss of confidence in him. However, dismissal with the wording "loss of confidence" is possible only if the employee's actions are directly related to working with material assets.

Understanding the situation, the Department of Culture stated that it constantly monitors the observance of the rights and freedoms of cultural workers. In particular, this concerns the unjustified removal of performances from the theater's repertoire with their participation or the reduction of performances of these performances. The Department also emphasized that it controls the preservation of the level of wages.

On March 18, Andriy Bilous returned to work at the Molodyy Theater after accusations of harassment. The KMDA explained at the time that a decision of the investigating judge at the request of the investigator or prosecutor was required for suspension.