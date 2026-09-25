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An organized criminal group that produced fuel from automobile tires was exposed in the Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Law enforcement officers exposed five members of the group who processed tires without licenses. Property and fuel worth UAH 6.6 million have been seized.

An organized criminal group that produced fuel from automobile tires was exposed in the Zaporizhzhia region

In the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers exposed an organized criminal group that was illegally processing automobile tires using the pyrolysis method and producing fuel from them. The group members sold more than 28,000 liters of fuel worth over UAH 520,000. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

According to the investigation, company officials organized the processing of used automobile tires using the pyrolysis method and the subsequent production of fuel at two production sites. The production, storage, and sale of excise goods were carried out without the relevant licenses, the statement said

- the statement said.

The sites were equipped with waste-disposal boilers, rectification columns, heat exchangers, gas holders, and other equipment used to subject used automobile tires to thermal pyrolysis processing. The fuel obtained as a result of pyrolysis was sold to business entities, primarily for cash.

It was established that the group members illegally produced and sold more than 28,000 liters of fuel worth over UAH 520,000.

The organized group consisted of the company's director and founder, two employees of the enterprise, and one other person.

On September 18, police notified five members of the organized criminal group that they were suspected of committing a crime.

To ensure compensation for the damage caused, seized funds, the suspects' property, and illegally produced fuel with a total value of over UAH 6.6 million were seized. 

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Olga Rozgon

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