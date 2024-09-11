An important bridge over the Elbe collapses in Dresden

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116440 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193794 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151495 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142376 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184990 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105020 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55146 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82086 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78186 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53336 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60248 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193794 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211844 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148724 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143220 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159671 views
An important bridge over the Elbe collapses in Dresden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14077 views

Part of the Karolinska Bridge in Dresden collapsed into the Elbe River. The collapse blocked the riverbed, stopped traffic, and led to the shutdown of the city's district heating system.

In the German city of Dresden, one of the most important bridges on the Elbe collapsed, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

In Dresden, a large part of the Karolinska Bridge collapsed into the Elbe early Wednesday morning. According to the fire service, the part of the bridge that is used by trams was damaged. A section of approximately 100 meters long lies in the Elbe and blocks the riverbed. As announced by the city of Dresden, other parts of the bridge are under a serious threat of collapse. According to an MDR correspondent, the second segment of the bridge is also sinking.

The fire brigade was notified of the incident at around 3 am. No one was injured in the collapse. The cause is still unclear. It is not yet known whether the collapse is related to the repair work currently underway on the bridge. The three-way Karola Bridge has been under repair since 2019.

The entire area around the Karolinska Bridge, including the federal waterway on the Elbe, the bike path and the Terrassenufer, will remain completely closed until further notice. Road users should expect significant disruption. The collapse means that an important transportation link, the B170 across the Elbe, will be lost, the publication points out. 

According to the fire service, there is currently no centralized heating in the entire city of Dresden. 

Typhoon Yagi leaves more than 60 dead and a bridge collapsed in Vietnam09.09.24, 16:18 • 11887 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

