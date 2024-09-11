An important bridge over the Elbe collapses in Dresden

In the German city of Dresden, one of the most important bridges on the Elbe collapsed, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

In Dresden, a large part of the Karolinska Bridge collapsed into the Elbe early Wednesday morning. According to the fire service, the part of the bridge that is used by trams was damaged. A section of approximately 100 meters long lies in the Elbe and blocks the riverbed. As announced by the city of Dresden, other parts of the bridge are under a serious threat of collapse. According to an MDR correspondent, the second segment of the bridge is also sinking.

The fire brigade was notified of the incident at around 3 am. No one was injured in the collapse. The cause is still unclear. It is not yet known whether the collapse is related to the repair work currently underway on the bridge. The three-way Karola Bridge has been under repair since 2019.

The entire area around the Karolinska Bridge, including the federal waterway on the Elbe, the bike path and the Terrassenufer, will remain completely closed until further notice. Road users should expect significant disruption. The collapse means that an important transportation link, the B170 across the Elbe, will be lost, the publication points out.

According to the fire service, there is currently no centralized heating in the entire city of Dresden.

