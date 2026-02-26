$43.240.02
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 44452 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 29352 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 44658 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 59365 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 51540 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 59065 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31195 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 21430 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 64484 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv amid a ballistic missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reported an explosion on the northern outskirts of Chernihiv after a ballistic missile approach. The explosion occurred outside the city.

An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv amid a ballistic missile threat

An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv amid the threat of ballistic missile use. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

An explosion occurred in the city. Before the explosion, a ballistic missile approach to the city was detected.

- reported the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

Bryzhynsky later clarified that the explosion occurred on the northern outskirts, outside the city.

Power line accident cut off electricity to Chernihiv, Slavutych, and part of the district on February 1919.02.26, 13:34 • 3699 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv