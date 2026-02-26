An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv amid a ballistic missile threat

An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Chernihiv amid the threat of ballistic missile use. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

An explosion occurred in the city. Before the explosion, a ballistic missile approach to the city was detected. - reported the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

Bryzhynsky later clarified that the explosion occurred on the northern outskirts, outside the city.

