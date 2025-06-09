An explosion occurred near a US airbase in Japan, injuring Japanese soldiers

An explosion occurred on Monday near the US military air base Kadena in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, injuring four members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF) who were working in the warehouse, local officials and representatives of the country's defense ministry said, writes UNN with reference to Kyodo.

Details

Ministry officials said an unknown explosion occurred as SDF personnel prepared for a bomb disposal operation, causing those nearby to suffer finger and possible hearing damage.

According to a source in the Ministry of Defense, the explosion probably occurred in the SDF warehouse for unexploded bombs in the ammunition depot area at the base.

According to local authorities, no evacuation order was issued for residents nearby, and there is no risk of further explosions or fire.

Addition

Okinawa remains home to most U.S. military facilities in Japan even after it came under U.S. control in 1972 after Japan's defeat in World War II.