An explosion occurred near a US airbase in Japan, injuring Japanese soldiers

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28171 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 33995 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23585 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29479 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 65860 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54426 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109907 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145925 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90119 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106207 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 52309 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 31760 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 41596 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 19496 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 21039 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 28171 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 65860 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 66020 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 220293 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199019 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 10189 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 12162 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 33995 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 97080 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 120019 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

An explosion occurred near a US airbase in Japan, injuring Japanese soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

An unknown explosion occurred near the US military airbase Kadena. Four members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces were injured while preparing to defuse a bomb.

An explosion occurred near a US airbase in Japan, injuring Japanese soldiers
Kyodo

An explosion occurred on Monday near the US military air base Kadena in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, injuring four members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (SDF) who were working in the warehouse, local officials and representatives of the country's defense ministry said, writes UNN with reference to Kyodo.

Details

Ministry officials said an unknown explosion occurred as SDF personnel prepared for a bomb disposal operation, causing those nearby to suffer finger and possible hearing damage.

According to a source in the Ministry of Defense, the explosion probably occurred in the SDF warehouse for unexploded bombs in the ammunition depot area at the base.

According to local authorities, no evacuation order was issued for residents nearby, and there is no risk of further explosions or fire.

Addition

Okinawa remains home to most U.S. military facilities in Japan even after it came under U.S. control in 1972 after Japan's defeat in World War II.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
Japan
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9