Exclusive
09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Publications
Exclusives
An explosion occurred in the powder workshop of the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation: three dead and 20 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

An explosion occurred in the powder workshop at the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region, leading to a fire and the complete destruction of the building. As a result of the incident, three people died and 20 were injured.

An explosion occurred in the powder workshop of the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation: three dead and 20 injured

An explosion occurred and a fire broke out in the gunpowder workshop of the "Elastik" plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. Three people died and 20 were injured. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the explosion, a fire broke out, and the building of the gunpowder workshop was completely destroyed.

Russian media, citing emergency services, reported on the gunpowder explosion at the "Elastik" plant. According to the latest data, three people died and 20 were injured in the explosion.

The explosion is likely not related to a drone attack, Baza writes.

Addition

The enterprise is located in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. In October 2021, an explosion occurred there in the workshop of the private explosives manufacturer "Razryad", killing 17 people. As Russian media wrote, "Razryad" leases premises from "Elastik" and produces industrial explosives, including from products of ammunition disposal.

General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region15.08.25, 10:30 • 3676 views

Olga Rozgon

