An explosion occurred in the powder workshop of the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation: three dead and 20 injured

An explosion occurred and a fire broke out in the gunpowder workshop of the "Elastik" plant in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. Three people died and 20 were injured. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the explosion, a fire broke out, and the building of the gunpowder workshop was completely destroyed.

Russian media, citing emergency services, reported on the gunpowder explosion at the "Elastik" plant. According to the latest data, three people died and 20 were injured in the explosion.

The explosion is likely not related to a drone attack, Baza writes.

Addition

The enterprise is located in the Shilovsky district of the Ryazan region. In October 2021, an explosion occurred there in the workshop of the private explosives manufacturer "Razryad", killing 17 people. As Russian media wrote, "Razryad" leases premises from "Elastik" and produces industrial explosives, including from products of ammunition disposal.

General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region