An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drone attacks. The Air Force reported a number of UAVs in the southern part of Mykolaiv region.

Amidst the threat of enemy drone attack, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, as conveyed by UNN.

Drone threat! An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv 

- Sienkevych reported.

Let's add

The Air Force reported that there are a number of enemy drones in the sky over Ukraine.

UAVs in the southern part of Mykolaiv region, western course 

- reported the Air Force.
