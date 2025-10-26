An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, a column of smoke was seen over the city

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, and a column of smoke rose over the city. According to local Telegram channels, the occupiers probably attacked with a KAB, UNN reports.

Details

At 11:36, the Air Force reported a KAB heading towards Kryvyi Rih from the southeast.

Later, local Telegram channels reported that an explosion occurred in the city, and a column of smoke was subsequently observed.

Currently, the city and regional authorities have not commented on the explosion in Kryvyi Rih.

Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine on the night of October 26: how many were shot down