04:00 PM • 11710 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
02:06 PM • 19930 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 16899 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 22569 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 16544 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 23408 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 31950 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42414 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 58418 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34903 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

An explosion occurred in Dnipro: a teenager with a hand injury was taken to the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

An explosion occurred in the center of Dnipro, on Uspenska Square, as a result of which a 15-year-old boy sustained a hand injury. He was taken to the hospital, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro: a teenager with a hand injury was taken to the hospital

An explosion occurred in the center of Dnipro – an unknown object exploded in the hands of a teenager, the boy was taken to the hospital, UNN reports with reference to the Dnipro police.

Details

Today, at about 7:40 PM, the police received a report of an explosion on Uspenska Square in the Sobornyi district of the city.

Currently, an investigative and operational group and juvenile police officers are working at the scene.

The injured 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital – he sustained a hand injury.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

