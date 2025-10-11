An explosion occurred in Dnipro: a teenager with a hand injury was taken to the hospital

An explosion occurred in the center of Dnipro – an unknown object exploded in the hands of a teenager, the boy was taken to the hospital, UNN reports with reference to the Dnipro police.

Details

Today, at about 7:40 PM, the police received a report of an explosion on Uspenska Square in the Sobornyi district of the city.

Currently, an investigative and operational group and juvenile police officers are working at the scene.

The injured 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital – he sustained a hand injury.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

