An explosion occurred in Dnipro: a teenager with a hand injury was taken to the hospital
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in the center of Dnipro, on Uspenska Square, as a result of which a 15-year-old boy sustained a hand injury. He was taken to the hospital, and the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
An explosion occurred in the center of Dnipro – an unknown object exploded in the hands of a teenager, the boy was taken to the hospital, UNN reports with reference to the Dnipro police.
Details
Today, at about 7:40 PM, the police received a report of an explosion on Uspenska Square in the Sobornyi district of the city.
Currently, an investigative and operational group and juvenile police officers are working at the scene.
The injured 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital – he sustained a hand injury.
Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injured08.10.25, 19:34 • 10159 views