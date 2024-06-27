An explosion and fire occurred at a power facility in Kyiv - Klitschko
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion and fire occurred at an energy facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and all emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
An explosion and fire occurred at a power facility in Kyiv , and all services are on their way. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
"An explosion and fire occurred at a power facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. All services are on their way to the scene," Klitschko said.
